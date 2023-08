High stakes elections lie ahead in Guatemala, Ecuador and Argentina Latin American democracies face tests this weekend with elections in Guatemala and Ecuador — and as a far-right candidate starts getting traction for a run for Argentina's presidency this fall.

Latin America High stakes elections lie ahead in Guatemala, Ecuador and Argentina High stakes elections lie ahead in Guatemala, Ecuador and Argentina Listen · 7:00 7:00 Latin American democracies face tests this weekend with elections in Guatemala and Ecuador — and as a far-right candidate starts getting traction for a run for Argentina's presidency this fall. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor