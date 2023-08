After six decades, blues legend Bobby Rush isn't slowing down Blues legend Bobby Rush has been making music for more than six decades — now he's out with a new album, called All My Love For You.

Music Interviews After six decades, blues legend Bobby Rush isn't slowing down After six decades, blues legend Bobby Rush isn't slowing down Listen · 8:15 8:15 Blues legend Bobby Rush has been making music for more than six decades — now he's out with a new album, called All My Love For You. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor