The News Roundup For August 18, 2023

Former President Donald Trump was indicted again this week. He's been charged alongside 18 other co-defendants by a grand jury in Georgia for conspiring to unlawfully keep himself in office in the wake of the 2020 election under the state's racketeering law.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin went to bat for the Inflation Reduction Act this week, pledging to fight efforts to undermine the legislation.

Wildfires continue to ravage Maui. The death toll in the wildfires has reached 110, but is sure to climb in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the United Nations issued a warning over the situation in Sudan this week. More than 1 million people have fled the country since fighting broke out in April. Those who remain are running low on food and healthcare.

North Korea has officially confirmed U.S. soldier Travis King is in the country. King sprinted over the border between North and South Korea while on a civilian tour of the DMZ. North Korean officials are claiming King came to their country to escape unequal and inhumane treatment in the U.S. military.

England and Spain have beaten the rest of the competition at the Women's World Cup. They will play the final match this Sunday for the championship title.

Joining 1A Guest Host Todd Zwillich to discuss the week's most important domestic headlines is NPR's Ron Elving, The New York Times' Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and Bloomberg's Ryan Teague Beckwith.

For the Global Edition of the News Roundup, Feature Story News' Nina-Maria Potts, Reuters' Idrees Ali, and Bloomberg's Nick Wadhams join us.

