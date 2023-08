Week in politics: New indictments for Trump; Biden hosts Japan and South Korea We look at the indictments handed down this week for former president Donald Trump and 18 of his associates, and what President Biden hopes to achieve in hosting Japan and South Korea at Camp David.

Politics Week in politics: New indictments for Trump; Biden hosts Japan and South Korea Week in politics: New indictments for Trump; Biden hosts Japan and South Korea Listen · 4:23 4:23 We look at the indictments handed down this week for former president Donald Trump and 18 of his associates, and what President Biden hopes to achieve in hosting Japan and South Korea at Camp David. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor