China's leaders are under pressure as its economic growth falters NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Robert Daly from the Wilson Center about the challenges facing China's leaders as the country's economic growth falters.

Asia China's leaders are under pressure as its economic growth falters China's leaders are under pressure as its economic growth falters Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Robert Daly from the Wilson Center about the challenges facing China's leaders as the country's economic growth falters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor