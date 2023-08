Saturday Sports: Women's World Cup final; MLB controversy and playoffs NPR's Scott Simon talks to Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the women's world cup final, a Major League Baseball controversy, and the race for the MLB playoffs.

Sports Saturday Sports: Women's World Cup final; MLB controversy and playoffs Saturday Sports: Women's World Cup final; MLB controversy and playoffs Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the women's world cup final, a Major League Baseball controversy, and the race for the MLB playoffs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor