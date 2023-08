As Maui struggles to rebuild, one Oregon man's story potentially shows the way NPR's Scott Simon talks with Tony Chavez about rebuilding after a devastating fire. Chavez lost his home in 2020, during one of the worst fires ever in Oregon.

As Maui struggles to rebuild, one Oregon man's story potentially shows the way

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Tony Chavez about rebuilding after a devastating fire. Chavez lost his home in 2020, during one of the worst fires ever in Oregon.