The Best of Car Talk #2372: Melissa Takes Over the Show #2372: Melissa Takes Over the Show Listen · 36:38 36:38 What do you do when a precocious 13-year-old girl writes you a snotty little letter to say that your radio show stinks? You could invite her to host the show with you -shat should shut her up, right? Boy were we wrong! Melissa Peterson's revenge on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.