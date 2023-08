Encore: Movie theaters are hot again In what's being called the "Barbie boost," people are going out to the movies again. But can brick & mortar theatres sustain that momentum against the pressures of the Hollywood strikes?

Movies Encore: Movie theaters are hot again In what's being called the "Barbie boost," people are going out to the movies again. But can brick & mortar theatres sustain that momentum against the pressures of the Hollywood strikes? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor