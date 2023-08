After an ant and a spider, Harrison Ford now has a snake named after him NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Illinois Wesleyan University Professor Edgar Lehr about the naming of a newly discovered species of snake after actor Harrison Ford.

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Illinois Wesleyan University Professor Edgar Lehr about the naming of a newly discovered species of snake after actor Harrison Ford.