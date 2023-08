Sudan's dire humanitarian crisis has raised alarm bells in the region NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Sudan scholar Alex DeWaal about the current political crisis and fighting in Sudan.

Africa Sudan's dire humanitarian crisis has raised alarm bells in the region Sudan's dire humanitarian crisis has raised alarm bells in the region Listen · 6:15 6:15 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Sudan scholar Alex DeWaal about the current political crisis and fighting in Sudan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor