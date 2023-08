England and Spain will compete for their first ever Women's World Cup trophy We bring you the latest on the final match of the 2023 World Cup, between England and Spain.

Sports England and Spain will compete for their first ever Women's World Cup trophy England and Spain will compete for their first ever Women's World Cup trophy Audio will be available later today. We bring you the latest on the final match of the 2023 World Cup, between England and Spain. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor