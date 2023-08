A development in particle physics could point to the existence of a new dimension NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Esra Barlas Yücel, a researcher at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, about Fermilab's most precise measurements of the muon particle's magnetic wobble.

Research News A development in particle physics could point to the existence of a new dimension A development in particle physics could point to the existence of a new dimension Listen · 5:20 5:20 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Esra Barlas Yücel, a researcher at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, about Fermilab's most precise measurements of the muon particle's magnetic wobble. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor