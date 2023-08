GOP state legislatures target progressive prosecutors A wave of progressive prosecutors have won office across the country. Now, Republican-controlled state legislatures and governors are trying to curtail their power, or strip them of it altogether.

National GOP state legislatures target progressive prosecutors GOP state legislatures target progressive prosecutors Listen · 11:22 11:22 A wave of progressive prosecutors have won office across the country. Now, Republican-controlled state legislatures and governors are trying to curtail their power, or strip them of it altogether. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor