'They Live In My Head' is as vital any album the Bush Tetras have ever made Bush Tetras formed in NYC in 1979, at the height of the punk era. Decades later, the band brings a sustained energy to a new album, an urgency to get things said and to make some different sounds.

Review Music Reviews 'They Live In My Head' is as vital any album the Bush Tetras have ever made 'They Live In My Head' is as vital any album the Bush Tetras have ever made Listen · 7:12 7:12 Bush Tetras formed in NYC in 1979, at the height of the punk era. Decades later, the band brings a sustained energy to a new album, an urgency to get things said and to make some different sounds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor