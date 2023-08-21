Accessibility links
Republican primary debate: Ask NPR reporters your election questions The first Republican presidential primary debate is this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Let us know what you want to know as the candidates take the stage.

Elections

The Republican primary race is in full swing. NPR wants your election questions

The first debate of the 2024 Republican primary candidates is set for Wednesday. What questions do you have about the race? Katherine Du/NPR hide caption

The first debate of the 2024 Republican primary candidates is set for Wednesday. What questions do you have about the race?

Will Donald Trump be on the debate stage? How do Nikki Haley's stances on abortion differ from Ron DeSantis'? And, wait, how many candidates are running again?

If you're thinking about something elections-related, chances are that NPR's politics reporters are thinking about it too. And, as the GOP primary season gets underway, we want to hear what's top of mind for voters.

Leave us your questions using the form below, and we'll use them to guide our reporting and identify topics we've under-covered. Should you choose to leave us your email address, we may reach out for follow-up questions.

NPR's reporters will answer as many questions as we can during our digital live coverage of the first GOP presidential primary debate this Wednesday, Aug. 23. Candidates take the stage at 9 p.m. ET.

