Russia's latest attempt at Moon landing fails. India will try again this week Russia's Luna-25 mission ended in failure Sunday, when the probe reportedly crashed into the moon unexpectedly. India will make a second attempt at landing on lunar surface on Wednesday.

Space Russia's latest attempt at Moon landing fails. India will try again this week Russia's latest attempt at Moon landing fails. India will try again this week Listen · 3:35 3:35 Russia's Luna-25 mission ended in failure Sunday, when the probe reportedly crashed into the moon unexpectedly. India will make a second attempt at landing on lunar surface on Wednesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor