Ahead of a wedding in Italy, a dog ate a Boston man's passport

Donato Frattaroli is supposed to be going to Italy on Friday to get married. Now he and his fiancée are scrambling to get a replacement.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Now, we've all heard the excuse about your dog eating your homework, but what about a dog eating your passport? That's what a man in Boston came home to last week. The big problem? Donato Frattaroli is supposed to be going to Italy on Friday to get married. Now, he and his fiancee are scrambling to get a replacement. The couple says Chickie, their golden retriever, is usually a very good girl, but maybe she's got a jealous streak? Or maybe just a taste for trouble. It's MORNING EDITION.

