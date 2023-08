Proposed silica dust rules for coal mines may extend to sand, gravel quarries The federal government is working on regulations for U.S. mines which includes reducing exposure to silica dust for all miners — not just coal miners.

National Proposed silica dust rules for coal mines may extend to sand, gravel quarries Proposed silica dust rules for coal mines may extend to sand, gravel quarries Audio will be available later today. The federal government is working on regulations for U.S. mines which includes reducing exposure to silica dust for all miners — not just coal miners. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor