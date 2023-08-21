'Louder Than A Riot' Co-Hosts Examine Misogyny In Hip-Hop : Fresh Air As hip-hop marks its 50th anniversary, Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael, the co-hosts of the NPR podcast Louder Than A Riot, are taking a hard look back — and ahead — at a genre that male artists and hyper-masculine lyrics once dominated. The first season of Louder Than A Riot investigated the connection between hip-hop and mass incarceration. In its second and final season, the podcast examines the misogynoir that has long plagued the genre— and highlights artists that are pushing back. Carmichael says the topic is "well past due, but also right on time."



Also, Ken Tucker reviews Bush Tetras' album They Live In My Head.





