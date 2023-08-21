Accessibility links
What We Know About Trump's Latest Criminal Indictment : 1A Former President Donald Trump is facing his fourth criminal indictment — this time for attempting to overturn election results in Georgia.

Trump has denied the charges, but the alleged crimes facing the presidential candidate are piling up.

We talk about where the latest indictment fits in with the others and what happens next with our panel of guests.

What We Know About Trump's Latest Criminal Indictment

Members of the media stage outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 17, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others, charged by District Attorney Fani Willis with racketeering and other offenses related to their efforts to overturn the 2020, are expected to be booked at the jail in Fulton County, the sheriff's office. CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images

A Fulton County court brought 13 counts against Trump and his allies. At the heart of the indictment is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which targets "criminal enterprises."

Where does the latest indictment fit in with the others? And what happens next?

Joining 1A Guest Host Todd Zwillich is Mary McCord, Executive Director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection; Stephen Fowler, political reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting; and David Becker, Executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

