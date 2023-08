An extended family of 87 people took shelter at a single house due to Maui fire In West Maui, some people are heading to the hotels and Airbnbs that have been set aside for evacuees. But others are sticking with family or friends in surviving houses on the island.

National An extended family of 87 people took shelter at a single house due to Maui fire An extended family of 87 people took shelter at a single house due to Maui fire Listen · 5:10 5:10 In West Maui, some people are heading to the hotels and Airbnbs that have been set aside for evacuees. But others are sticking with family or friends in surviving houses on the island. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor