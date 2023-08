One last check in before we say goodbye to the 2023 Women's World Cup NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Meg Linehan, who covers women's soccer and is a senior writer with The Athletic, about the World Cup madness.

Sports One last check in before we say goodbye to the 2023 Women's World Cup One last check in before we say goodbye to the 2023 Women's World Cup Listen · 4:44 4:44 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Meg Linehan, who covers women's soccer and is a senior writer with The Athletic, about the World Cup madness. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor