A look at Wisconsin's current political identity before the first Republican debate Republicans are investing in Wisconsin. The state will host the first Republican debate and the GOP convention next year. But how much of a battleground state is it in 2024?

Politics A look at Wisconsin's current political identity before the first Republican debate A look at Wisconsin's current political identity before the first Republican debate Listen · 6:52 6:52 Republicans are investing in Wisconsin. The state will host the first Republican debate and the GOP convention next year. But how much of a battleground state is it in 2024? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor