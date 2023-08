Ukraine and Bulgaria say commercial vessels are defying Russia in the Black Sea Ukraine and Bulgaria sounded a defiant tone on the future of grain and other shipments on the Black Sea. They say Russia's effort to strangle Ukraine with an embargo and missile strikes isn't working.

Europe Ukraine and Bulgaria say commercial vessels are defying Russia in the Black Sea Ukraine and Bulgaria say commercial vessels are defying Russia in the Black Sea Listen · 3:39 3:39 Ukraine and Bulgaria sounded a defiant tone on the future of grain and other shipments on the Black Sea. They say Russia's effort to strangle Ukraine with an embargo and missile strikes isn't working. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor