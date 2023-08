Coral rescued from heatwaves in Florida have made babies in a lab Scientists racing to protect coral amid an ocean heat wave that is blistering reefs off south Florida got some rare good news this month. Some of the rescued corals made babies in their lab.

Coral rescued from heatwaves in Florida have made babies in a lab Scientists racing to protect coral amid an ocean heat wave that is blistering reefs off south Florida got some rare good news this month. Some of the rescued corals made babies in their lab.