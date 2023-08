Some customers are confused as Netflix sends out disks before ending DVD mail program Netflix is sending DVD subscribers extra discs before ending the service on September 29th. But questions remain about what will happen to the company's stockpile of plastic.

Business Some customers are confused as Netflix sends out disks before ending DVD mail program Some customers are confused as Netflix sends out disks before ending DVD mail program Listen · 2:25 2:25 Netflix is sending DVD subscribers extra discs before ending the service on September 29th. But questions remain about what will happen to the company's stockpile of plastic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor