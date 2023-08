Republicans are reluctant to criticize Trump even while aiming to replace him The first Republican presidential primary debate will be held Wednesday in Milwaukee. At an event at the Iowa State Fair, voters and candidates were hesitant to criticize front-runner Donald Trump.

