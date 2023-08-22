Metal musician George Fisher donates prizes from arcade claw machines

George Fisher, of the band Cannibal Corpse, wins a lot of plush stuffed dolls. He recently donated seven big bags full to kids at a local children's hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. George Fisher is a metal musician with the band Cannibal Corpse. His stage name is Corpsegrinder, but that's not the only thing he's good at because he's also a boss at arcade claw machines. He wins a lot of those plush stuffed dolls and recently donated seven big bags full to kids at a local children's hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. Corpsegrinder's plushie-winning secret? He doesn't keep his eye on the prize. Instead, he says to always focus on the claw. It's MORNING EDITION.

