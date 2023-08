NATO-trained Ukrainian troops contribute to offensive to push out Russian forces Ukrainian soldiers trained by the U.S. in Germany speak to NPR about using Western tactics — and weapons — in the latest counteroffensive to push out Russian forces.

Europe NATO-trained Ukrainian troops contribute to offensive to push out Russian forces