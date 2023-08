Sea level changes could drastically affect Calif. beaches by the end of the century A new report finds that California could lose most of its beaches by the year 2100, due to rising sea levels. NPR's A Martinez goes to the beach to find out what can be done.

Climate Sea level changes could drastically affect Calif. beaches by the end of the century Sea level changes could drastically affect Calif. beaches by the end of the century Audio will be available later today. A new report finds that California could lose most of its beaches by the year 2100, due to rising sea levels. NPR's A Martinez goes to the beach to find out what can be done. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor