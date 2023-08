There has been a lot of extreme weather lately. What's the cause? Temperature records are falling left and right. Wildfires, hurricanes, heat waves and droughts are exacerbated by human-caused climate change.

Climate There has been a lot of extreme weather lately. What's the cause? There has been a lot of extreme weather lately. What's the cause? Audio will be available later today. Temperature records are falling left and right. Wildfires, hurricanes, heat waves and droughts are exacerbated by human-caused climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor