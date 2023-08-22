The voice of Nintendo's beloved Mario character is stepping down

For more than 30 years, Mario in Nintendo's classic video game series has been voiced by actor Charles Martinet. He will now become what Nintendo is calling a "Mario Ambassador."

CHARLES MARTINET: (As Mario) Hello. It's me, Mario. Woo-hoo (ph).

MARTIN: But that's coming to an end with the company announcing that he is stepping away from that role. Martinet will instead become what Nintendo is calling a Mario ambassador. Maybe now Princess Peach can become Queen Peach? It's MORNING EDITION.

