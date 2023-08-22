#2373: Yooper Problems : The Best of Car Talk What's a poor 'Yooper'(a Michigander from the upper peninsula) to do when his wife insists that he's wrecking her car by slamming it from reverse into drive every time he backs out of the driveway? Click and Clack try to let him down easy on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2373: Yooper Problems #2373: Yooper Problems Listen · 33:25 33:25 What's a poor 'Yooper'(a Michigander from the upper peninsula) to do when his wife insists that he's wrecking her car by slamming it from reverse into drive every time he backs out of the driveway? Click and Clack try to let him down easy on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor