#2374: Alison's Stinkin' Volvo : The Best of Car Talk Alison was living it up out in latte land(Portland, OR) until she spilled her mocha cappucino all over the inside of her Volvo. Now the rainy season has arrived, and with it, an awful stench of sour milk everywhere she goes. Find out what to do when it's too late to switch to decaf on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2374: Alison's Stinkin' Volvo #2374: Alison's Stinkin' Volvo Listen · 35:16 35:16 Alison was living it up out in latte land(Portland, OR) until she spilled her mocha cappucino all over the inside of her Volvo. Now the rainy season has arrived, and with it, an awful stench of sour milk everywhere she goes. Find out what to do when it's too late to switch to decaf on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor