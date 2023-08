Arkansas drops AP African American Studies course Arkansas decided to drop the AP African American Studies course saying it does not comply with courses they want to offer. The course had been part of a pilot program in the state.

Education Arkansas drops AP African American Studies course Arkansas decided to drop the AP African American Studies course saying it does not comply with courses they want to offer. The course had been part of a pilot program in the state.