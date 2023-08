Lessons Maui can take from other states to protect against future wildfire disasters As Maui begins to pick up the pieces after deadly fires, the question is what can be done to prevent similar disasters. Other Westerns states have adopted measures to protect communities.

National Lessons Maui can take from other states to protect against future wildfire disasters Lessons Maui can take from other states to protect against future wildfire disasters Listen · 3:50 3:50 As Maui begins to pick up the pieces after deadly fires, the question is what can be done to prevent similar disasters. Other Westerns states have adopted measures to protect communities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor