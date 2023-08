All passengers are safe after rescue of dangling Pakistan cable car In a remote Northwestern part of Pakistan, a cable car dangled high over a ravine. Inside, school children were trapped for hours. Now, all eight of the passengers have been rescued.

Asia All passengers are safe after rescue of dangling Pakistan cable car All passengers are safe after rescue of dangling Pakistan cable car Listen · 3:28 3:28 In a remote Northwestern part of Pakistan, a cable car dangled high over a ravine. Inside, school children were trapped for hours. Now, all eight of the passengers have been rescued. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor