Culture After falling on the street, a woman made it to a big meeting thanks to two strangers After falling on the street, a woman made it to a big meeting thanks to two strangers Listen · 2:58 2:58 Vige Barrie has mild cerebral palsy, which occasionally makes her trip and fall. One day, she was in Washington, D.C., for a big meeting. Little did she know, she was about to meet her unsung heroes.