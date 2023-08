Booksellers on the Seine get the boot ahead of next summer's Olympics in Paris Book stalls along the Seine River have been a beloved Paris tradition for centuries. A plan to remove them before next summer's Olympic Games has not been well received.

Europe Booksellers on the Seine get the boot ahead of next summer's Olympics in Paris Book stalls along the Seine River have been a beloved Paris tradition for centuries. A plan to remove them before next summer's Olympic Games has not been well received. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor