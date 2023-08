The book 'In the Upper Country' looks at the Underground Railroad's history in Canada NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author Kai Thomas about his debut novel In the Upper Country and exploring the Underground Railroad's little-known history in a community of free Black people in Canada.

Author Interviews The book 'In the Upper Country' looks at the Underground Railroad's history in Canada The book 'In the Upper Country' looks at the Underground Railroad's history in Canada Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author Kai Thomas about his debut novel In the Upper Country and exploring the Underground Railroad's little-known history in a community of free Black people in Canada. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor