Debate over debates: Are the presidential debates still important? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to presidential historian Michael Beschloss about whether those political debates are still valuable — or if they've turned into a mere spectacles in recent years.

Politics Debate over debates: Are the presidential debates still important? Debate over debates: Are the presidential debates still important? Listen · 5:15 5:15 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to presidential historian Michael Beschloss about whether those political debates are still valuable — or if they've turned into a mere spectacles in recent years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor