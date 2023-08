3 more suspects face trial for a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan Opening statements are to begin in the trial of three men — the last of those accused in a failed plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Nine others were convicted; while two were acquitted.

National 3 more suspects face trial for a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan 3 more suspects face trial for a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan Listen · 3:31 3:31 Opening statements are to begin in the trial of three men — the last of those accused in a failed plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Nine others were convicted; while two were acquitted. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor