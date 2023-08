Rights groups say Tunisia expels migrants into the desert, where some have died Tunisian is accused of sending African migrants into the desert that borders Libya, without food or water. This is the testimony from migrants from Cameroon, Sudan and other African countries.

Rights groups say Tunisia expels migrants into the desert, where some have died

Tunisian is accused of sending African migrants into the desert that borders Libya, without food or water. This is the testimony from migrants from Cameroon, Sudan and other African countries.