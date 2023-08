Why major artists are reportedly ditching their A-list manager Scooter Braun Justin Bieber and Post Malone are some of the artists associated with entertainment mogul Scooter Braun. But it appears Braun is losing some major talent — including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Music News Why major artists are reportedly ditching their A-list manager Scooter Braun Why major artists are reportedly ditching their A-list manager Scooter Braun Listen · 3:27 3:27 Justin Bieber and Post Malone are some of the artists associated with entertainment mogul Scooter Braun. But it appears Braun is losing some major talent — including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor