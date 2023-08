Education Department kicks off an income-based student loan repayment plan A new student debt payment program promises to be the most affordable repayment plan ever. Is it?

Education Department kicks off an income-based student loan repayment plan Education Department kicks off an income-based student loan repayment plan Listen · 3:33 3:33 A new student debt payment program promises to be the most affordable repayment plan ever. Is it? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor