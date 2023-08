Tropical storm Hilary helps take California out of drought conditions, for now NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with climate scientist Alex Hall about the temporary relief tropical hurricane Hilary has offered the drought in California.

Climate Tropical storm Hilary helps take California out of drought conditions, for now Tropical storm Hilary helps take California out of drought conditions, for now Listen · 4:04 4:04 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with climate scientist Alex Hall about the temporary relief tropical hurricane Hilary has offered the drought in California. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor