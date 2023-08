Weeks after Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny, he has apparently died in a plane crash Russian state media say a business jet crashed north of Moscow killing all aboard and that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's name is among the passenger list.

World Weeks after Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny, he has apparently died in a plane crash Weeks after Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny, he has apparently died in a plane crash Russian state media say a business jet crashed north of Moscow killing all aboard and that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's name is among the passenger list.