The return of Fyre Fest? Billy McFarland is selling tickets for a relaunch Billy McFarland, the man convicted of defrauding investors and music fans with his non-existent Fyre Festival in 2017, has started selling tickets to a new festival in the Caribbean in 2024.

National The return of Fyre Fest? Billy McFarland is selling tickets for a relaunch The return of Fyre Fest? Billy McFarland is selling tickets for a relaunch Listen · 2:51 2:51 Billy McFarland, the man convicted of defrauding investors and music fans with his non-existent Fyre Festival in 2017, has started selling tickets to a new festival in the Caribbean in 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor