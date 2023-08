Biden's re-election campaign has counterprogramming plans during the GOP debate With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming.

Politics Biden's re-election campaign has counterprogramming plans during the GOP debate Biden's re-election campaign has counterprogramming plans during the GOP debate Listen · 4:16 4:16 With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor